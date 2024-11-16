3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Magic now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 73-72, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Magic entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the 76ers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-9, Orlando 7-6

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kia Center. The 76ers are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, the 76ers came up short against the Cavaliers and fell 114-106. The over/under was set at 219.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Jared McCain put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Pacers on Wednesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They managed a 94-90 win over Indiana. Orlando was down 38-26 with 9:17 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point victory.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Franz Wagner, who scored 29 points in addition to six assists.

The Magic smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pacers only pulled down seven.

Philadelphia has not been sharp recently as the team has lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-9 record this season. As for Orlando, their win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-6.

While only the Magic took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Philadelphia has struggled against the spread on the road.

The 76ers beat the Magic 125-113 in their previous matchup back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.