Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: New Orleans 7-31, Philadelphia 15-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.47

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.

The 76ers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 221.5, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 109-103 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

The 76ers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Guerschon Yabusele, who earned 21 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks, and Tyrese Maxey, who had 29 points in addition to six assists and two steals. What's more, Yabusele also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Pelicans on Wednesday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 119-100 walloping at the hands of the Trail Blazers. New Orleans was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-42.

Even though they lost, the Pelicans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 15-20. As for New Orleans, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost 22 of their last 25 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-31 record this season.

The 76ers came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 103-95. Can the 76ers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.