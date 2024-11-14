devin-booker-getty.png
Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, are looking to take a step forward in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Suns were knocked out of the first round in the playoffs last season, but are off to a strong start in 24-25.

Trying to catch Suns action this NBA season? Almost all Suns games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. KPHE/KTVK, the Suns local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns games

  • Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • TV channel: KPHE/KTVK

Phoenix Suns schedule: November & December 2024

DateOPPTimeVenue
Nov 15, 2024@Oklahoma City8:00 pmPaycom Center
Nov 17, 2024@Minnesota3:30 pmTarget Center
Nov 18, 2024vsOrlando9:00 pmFootprint Center
Nov 20, 2024vsNew York10:00 pmFootprint Center
Nov 26, 2024vsL.A. Lakers10:00 pmFootprint Center
Nov 27, 2024vsBrooklyn9:00 pmFootprint Center
Nov 30, 2024vsGolden St.9:00 pmFootprint Center
Dec 3, 2024vsSan Antonio9:00 pmFootprint Center
Dec 5, 2024@New Orleans8:00 pmSmoothie King Center
Dec 7, 2024@Miami8:00 pmKaseya Center
Dec 8, 2024@Orlando6:30 pmKia Center
Dec 19, 2024vsIndiana9:00 pmFootprint Center
Dec 21, 2024vsDetroit9:00 pmFootprint Center
Dec 23, 2024@Denver10:00 pmBall Arena
Dec 25, 2024vsDenver10:30 pmFootprint Center
Dec 27, 2024vsDallas9:00 pmFootprint Center
Dec 28, 2024@Golden St.8:30 pmChase Center
Dec 31, 2024vsMemphis9:00 pmFootprint Center