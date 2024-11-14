The Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, are looking to take a step forward in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Suns were knocked out of the first round in the playoffs last season, but are off to a strong start in 24-25.
Where to watch Phoenix Suns games
- TV channel: KPHE/KTVK
Phoenix Suns schedule: November & December 2024
|Date
|OPP
|Time
|Venue
|Nov 15, 2024
|@Oklahoma City
|8:00 pm
|Paycom Center
|Nov 17, 2024
|@Minnesota
|3:30 pm
|Target Center
|Nov 18, 2024
|vsOrlando
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Nov 20, 2024
|vsNew York
|10:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Nov 26, 2024
|vsL.A. Lakers
|10:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Nov 27, 2024
|vsBrooklyn
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Nov 30, 2024
|vsGolden St.
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 3, 2024
|vsSan Antonio
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 5, 2024
|@New Orleans
|8:00 pm
|Smoothie King Center
|Dec 7, 2024
|@Miami
|8:00 pm
|Kaseya Center
|Dec 8, 2024
|@Orlando
|6:30 pm
|Kia Center
|Dec 19, 2024
|vsIndiana
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 21, 2024
|vsDetroit
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 23, 2024
|@Denver
|10:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Dec 25, 2024
|vsDenver
|10:30 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 27, 2024
|vsDallas
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 28, 2024
|@Golden St.
|8:30 pm
|Chase Center
|Dec 31, 2024
|vsMemphis
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center