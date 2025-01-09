Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Atlanta 19-18, Phoenix 16-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.48

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Footprint Center. The Suns took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

The Hawks will head into Tuesday's match on the come-up: they were handed a 26-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Jazz on Tuesday. The Hawks skirted by the Jazz 124-121 thanks to a clutch shot from Trae Young with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Atlanta as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Hawks can attribute much of their success to Young, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 20 assists.

The Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Jazz only posted 25.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Suns last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 115-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets.

The Suns might have lost, but man, Devin Booker was a machine: he dropped a double-double on 39 points and ten assists. Booker is becoming a predictor of the Suns' success: when he posts at least 15 points the team is 4-1 (and 12-18 when he doesn't).

Atlanta now has a winning record of 19-18. As for Phoenix, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-19 record this season.

The Hawks are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

The Hawks came up short against the Suns when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 128-115. Can the Hawks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 238.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.