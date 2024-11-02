Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Portland 2-4, Phoenix 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

Trail Blazers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Trail Blazers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

The Trail Blazers are likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Thunder on Friday. The Trail Blazers suffered a painful 137-114 defeat at the hands of the Thunder. Portland has struggled against Oklahoma City recently, as the game was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Suns). They secured a 125-119 W over the Clippers on Thursday. The win was all the more spectacular given Phoenix was down by 21 with 11:46 left in the third quarter.

It was another big night for Devin Booker, who went 11 for 18 en route to 40 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 61.1% field goal percentage, which is the highesthe's posted since back in April. Royce O'Neale was another key player, going 7 for 8 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds.

Portland's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Phoenix, the victory was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 4-1.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup back in January, falling 127-116. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Booker, who went 14 for 22 en route to 34 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Trail Blazers be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 12.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.