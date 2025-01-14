3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Warriors now have the lead. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Warriors are up 78-75 over the Raptors.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with an 8-32 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Golden State 19-19, Toronto 8-31

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $56.16

What to Know

The Warriors and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since June of 2019, but not for long. The Golden State Warriors will be staying on the road on Monday to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.

The Warriors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 222.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 108-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers on Friday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Golden State in their matchups with Indiana: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 123-114 to the Pistons.

Even though they lost, the Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pistons only pulled down seven.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 19-19. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 8-31.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15 threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors strolled past the Raptors in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 120-105. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.