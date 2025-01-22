3rd Quarter Report

Down five at the end of the second quarter, the Raptors now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 85-70.

The Raptors came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Orlando 23-21, Toronto 10-32

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.49

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Raptors lost to the Bucks on the road by a decisive 130-112 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Toronto in their matchups with Milwaukee: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in nine consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 113-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 10-32. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 23-21.

The Raptors opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-97 defeat to the Magic. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Magic slightly, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.