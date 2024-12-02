3rd Quarter Report

The Lakers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 85-81, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 4-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Los Angeles 11-8, Utah 4-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a road trip to face off against the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Delta Center. The Jazz have the home-court advantage, but the Lakers are expected to win by 7.5 points.

The Lakers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 230, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 101-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Thunder on Friday. The contest marked Los Angeles' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 106-94 to the Mavericks.

The losing side was boosted by Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jazz struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

Los Angeles dropped their record down to 11-8 with the loss, which was their third straight at home. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-15.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Jazz when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 124-118 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.