Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-19, Washington 6-40

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $107.07

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. The Lakers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Tuesday.

The Lakers are probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering the 76ers just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 118-104 bruising from Philadelphia. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Lakers' defeat came about despite a quality game from LeBron James, who almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine assists.

The Lakers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the 76ers pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 15th straight loss. They fell victim to a painful 106-82 defeat at the hands of the Raptors. The game marked Washington's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Los Angeles' loss dropped their record down to 26-19. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-40.

Going forward, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Everything went the Lakers' way against the Wizards when the teams last played last Tuesday, as the Lakers made off with a 111-88 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.