1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Pacers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 61-57 lead against the Magic.

The Pacers have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Orlando 3-5, Indiana 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Pacers are heading back home. They will welcome the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Pacers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, the Pacers beat the Mavericks 134-127. With that victory, Indiana brought their scoring average up to 118.4 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 assists. What's more, Haliburton also posted a 62.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in April. Myles Turner was another key player, shooting 5-for-8 from long range and dropping a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in seven consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between them and the Thunder wasn't particularly close, with the Magic falling 102-86. Orlando didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Indiana's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-4. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers have been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 50% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've only made 42.2% of their field goals this season. Given the Pacers' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Pacers came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup last Monday, falling 119-115. Will the Pacers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.