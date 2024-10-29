The Utah Jazz will host the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference showdown on Tuesday and both teams are in need of an early-season win. The Jazz are 0-3 on the season with losses to the Grizzlies, Warriors and Mavericks, while the Kings are 1-2 with a win over the Trail Blazers but losses to the Timberwolves and Lakers. Sacramento swept all three games of the season series a year ago and also covered the spread in each contest.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists Sacramento as the 5.5-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Kings odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5. Before making any Kings vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 98-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Kings and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the Kings vs. Jazz game:

Jazz vs. Kings spread: Kings -5.5

Jazz vs. Kings over/under: 234.5 points

Jazz vs. Kings money line: Kings -234, Jazz +190

UTA: The Jazz have covered the spread in five of their last six games

SAC: The Kings won and covered all three games against the Jazz in 2023-24

Jazz vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Jazz vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is coming off a 110-102 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday where the team struggled from the floor, shooting just 37% overall. However, the Jazz did still have six players reach double-figures in scoring and were led by Collin Sexton, who scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor.

Walker Kessler also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while adding two blocked shots and two steals to help the Jazz cover as 11.5-point underdogs. It was Utah's fifth cover in its last six games and the Jazz are certainly expecting offensive improvement after shooting 38.3% from the field as a team over the first three games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings defeated the Trail Blazers 111-98 on Sunday night for their first win of the season. Success on both ends of the floor from the 3-point line gave Sacramento a huge leg up, with Portland shooting 4-for-22 from the 3-point line while the Kings went 14-for-35.

De'Aaron Fox led all scorers with 24 points and DeMar DeRozan also had 23 points in the victory. Domantas Sabonis also had a productive night, with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. The Kings only had 24 bench points in the win but will likely need a larger output on the second night of a back-to-back. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jazz vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the point total and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on, all from the model that was on a 98-63 roll on top-rated NBA picks last season, and find out.