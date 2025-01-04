The Miami Heat have suspended star forward Jimmy Butler for seven games following comments he made on Thursday night suggesting that was no longer interested in being a member of the organization. The comments were followed by a report that Butler officially requested a trade from the Heat.

On Friday, the Heat released a statement announcing Butler's suspension for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."

The statement went on to read: "Through his actions and statements, [Butler] has shown he no longer wants to be part of the team."

And now the important part: "Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

To summarize, Butler told the Heat he wants out, and though to this point Miami had maintained a lack of desire, or at least urgency, to move him, it appears they will now acquiesce to Butler's demand. After all, he has shown he can make things extremely uncomfortable when he wants out of a situation. He blowtorched his way out of Minnesota, and Thursday night's press conference showed he was/is ready to do the same with the Heat.

Butler was asked a handful of questions ranging from his sudden lack of offensive involvement to whether, point blank, there is any chance of fixing whatever has been broken between him and the Heat. His answers spoke for themselves.

Reporter: How did you feel about your performance and focus tonight? Butler: "I felt great. I was focused. Felt like I did my job well. At least what my job is now." Reporter: When you say what your job is now, we're not used to seeing you stand in the corner for extended periods like that. Is that a team approach that has cast you that way? And for you to be your best version of yourself, can that be your role and can you thrive to the best of your ability? Butler: "It can be my role here. But that's not what I'm used to. I haven't been that since my first, second, third year in the league where I just went out there and just played defense. I compete. I guarded. I tried not to let my man score. That's what I'm doing now." Reporter: [Heat] Coach [Eric Spoelstra] was in here saying he wants to get you more at the point and get you more activated, is that something that you're amenable to? Butler: "That ain't gonna fix it." Reporter: What will fix it? What do you want to see happen to fix it? Butler: "I want to see me get my joy back for playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon. But I want to get my joy back. I'm happy here ... off the court. But I want to be back to somewhere dominant. I want to hoop. I want to help this team win and right now I'm not doing that." Reporter: Can you get your joy back [in Miami] on the court? Butler: "Probably not."

Everyone will now turn their attention to potential Butler suitors and who can make the best offer for Miami.