Joel Embiid is speaking out about the criticism he's received for not playing in the Philadelphia 76ers first four games of the regular season. Embiid has been listed out with what the team has called "left knee injury management," an injury that had not been disclosed until preseason started.

Embiid previously tore his meniscus late in the regular season last year but managed to return for the playoffs and was a full participant for Team USA during the Paris Olympics. So when he popped up on the injury report during preseason and then started missing regular season games, the criticism started raining down. But the league MVP, who was a full participant in Friday's practice, took aim at those criticizing him.

"When I see people saying, 'he doesn't want to play,' I've done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that," Embiid said. "I do think it's bull----. ... I've done way too much for this f------ city to be treated like this. Done way too f------ much. But like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn't mean I'm not trying and not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I'm going to be here pretty soon."

Embiid has already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, so the next game he could make his season debut would be Monday on the road against the Phoenix Suns. After that, the Sixers have two more road games against the Lakers and Clippers before returning home to play the Hornets on Nov. 11. In addition to Embiid being out, the Sixers have also been without Paul George, who picked up a knee injury during a preseason game. George was also a full participant at Friday's practice, so his return could be imminent as well.

Prior to the start of the season, the Sixers made it clear that they would be taking a super cautious approach with both Embiid and George to ensure both were healthy when the playoffs started. Embiid even told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that he'll "probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career."

While not playing back-to-backs may be a smart idea considering all the injuries Embiid has dealt with, no one could've envisioned he would start the season on the injury report when there was no injury previously disclosed. When Embiid was asked by reporters on Friday about when this plan of him missing regular season games was decided, he said there was never a specific date on when this was decided.

"It was never decided; everybody has been on the same page," Embiid said. "If your body doesn't react well, if your body tells you one thing -- I've done it, from what I can tell you, I've broken my face twice, I came back early with the risk of losing my vision. I've had broken fingers. I still came back."

The NBA fined Philadelphia on Tuesday for public statements that were inconsistent with Embiid's health status. And while there's been confusion surrounding Embiid being sidelined, it sounds as though a return for the dominant big man is just around the corner.