The Phoenix Suns will be without superstar Kevin Durant for at least two weeks, per ESPN, as he suffered a left calf strain during the team's 114-113 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Durant played 37 minutes in the win against Dallas, and led the way with 26 points on 8 of 14 from the field, to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

The timing of the injury is brutal for the Suns, who have gotten out to an incredible 8-1 start to the season, putting them at the top of the Western Conference. Durant specifically has been out to an MVP-level start, averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field and 42.9% from deep.

While it's still incredibly early in the season, the Suns have looked like a formidable team in the West, as head coach Mike Budenholzer has done an impressive job in his first year with the team. But being without Durant will be a massive test for a Phoenix team that was wrecked by injuries a season ago.