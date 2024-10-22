The NBA regular season is finally back after four months away. The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference showdown during the 2024 NBA Opening Night on Tuesday. The Celtics went 64-18 in the regular season and had the best record in the league. They went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to capture their 18th championship. As for New York, the Knicks were 50-32 and secured the second seed in the East. They were eliminated in the second round of the postseason.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -5.5

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 222.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -225, New York +185

NYK: The Knicks have hit the game Over in 21 of their last 28 games

BOS: The Celtics have hit the 1H money line in 40 of their last 49 games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks weren't content this offseason as they went out and acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. This gives them more athleticism, defense and scoring. Towns is an athletic big man who can space the floor as a shooter, but can also put the ball on the floor. Last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and shot 41% from downtown.

Guard Jalen Brunson is still the engine for this team. Brunson is a three-level scorer, ball handler and playmaker in the backcourt. During the 2023-24 season in New York, he averaged a career-high 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. In addition, Brunson made 40.1% of his 3-point attempts.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics have one of the best duos in the NBA. Forward Jayson Tatum is one of the top players in the league at his position. The Duke product can score from anywhere on the court with an effortless shooting stroke. During the 2023-24 regular season, Tatum logged 26.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Guard Jaylen Brown is another difference-maker. Brown gets downhill with no problem and can also stretch the court. The three-time All-Star also showed he can step up in high-pressure stakes. In the NBA Finals vs. the Mavericks, Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists per game. He scored 20-plus in four of the five games played, en route to winning NBA Finals MVP.

