The New York Knicks will look to stay perfect in 2024 NBA Cup play when they host the Brooklyn Nets in an Eastern Conference Group A matchup on Friday night. The Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 111-99, on Tuesday in their in-season tournament opener. The Nets, who haven't played an NBA Cup game yet, are 5-7 overall and 2-4 on the road this season. The Knicks are 5-6 overall, including 2-2 at home this year, and have won six straight games against the Nets, including all four matchups last year.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: Knicks -9.5

Knicks vs. Nets over/under: 215.5 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: Knicks: -450, Nets: +348

BRK: The Nets are 9-3 against the spread (ATS) this season

NYK: The Knicks are 2-2 ATS at home this season

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets have lost three of their last four games, however, two of those losses came to the reigning NBA champion Celtics with the other coming against the 13-0 Cavaliers. The Nets are 3-1 ATS during that run though as they played close with Boston (108-104 overtime loss on Friday) and Cleveland (105-100 loss on Saturday). They followed those with a 107-105 road victory over the Pelicans before a 139-114 loss to Boston on Wednesday. But outside of Wednesday's loss, the Nets have played some of the top teams in the league tough enough to cover the margin as Brooklyn in 9-3 ATS, including 7-2 as the underdog.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 23.8 points for Brooklyn, and veteran guard Dennis Schroder is taking advantage of expanded minutes while averaging 19.3 ppg over 34.6 minutes. Only three of Brooklyn's 12 games have resulted in a double-digit loss. Ben Simmons didn't play in the second meeting against Boston, but he's off Friday's injury report and had six points and 12 assists against the Pelicans. Simmons has become a key in creating offense, so having him healthy is a boost. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks went 3-1 in the in-season tournament last season and appeared to be a team that truly took the additional stake of the tournament seriously. New York reached the quarterfinals before losing to the Bucks. After a 12-point victory over the 76ers in their NBA Cup opener, the Knicks could be at the beginning of another successful in-season tournament run.

All five New York starters scored at least 14 points against the 76ers, and Miles McBride added 15 points off the bench. The Knicks are coming off a 124-123 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday, but New York outscored Chicago by 11 points in the second half as they'll look to carry that momentum. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee, questionable) had 46 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson (ankle, probable) added 24 points and eight assists. New York has a few injuries to monitor, but if it's at or near full strength, New York can exit with its second double-digit victory in the 2024 NBA Cup. See which team to pick here.

