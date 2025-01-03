We've got a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the league on Friday's NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the New York Knicks in a contest of two of the top-five teams in the NBA by winning percentage. Oklahoma City is 28-5 overall and 15-2 at home, while New York is 24-10 overall and 13-6 on the road. This is their first meeting of the season and the Thunder are 5-1 against the Knicks over the previous three seasons, including winning both contests last year.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 222 points.

Thunder vs. Knicks spread: Thunder -4.5

Thunder vs. Knicks over/under: 222 points

Thunder vs. Knicks money line: Thunder: -192, Knicks: +160

NYK: The Knicks are 7-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last nine games

OKC: The Thunder have covered the spread in each of their last three games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks enter on a nine-game winning streak and are coming off a 119-103 victory over the Jazz on Wednesday. New York hasn't lost a game since Dec. 11, and four of those wins came against teams currently with winning records. The Knicks' road winning streak dates back even longer as New York has won eight straight away from Madison Square Garden, with its last road loss coming on Nov. 27. The Knicks are the No. 6 scoring team (117.9 ppg) behind the third-best shooting percentage (49.9%) in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns has three straight 30-point performances and is averaging 24.9 points and 13.7 rebounds as the prized offseason acquisition has quickly formed strong chemistry with his new teammates. Jalen Brunson continues his ascension into one of the top players in the league as he's ninth in the NBA in scoring (25.2 ppg) and eighth in assists (7.7 assists), including having 55 points and nine assists against the Wizards on Saturday. Brunson (calf) missed New York's last game against the Jazz and is questionable for Friday, so that's an injury to monitor.

Why the Thunder can cover

The only team hotter in the NBA than the Knicks currently is the Thunder, who enter on a 13-game winning streak, not including their 97-81 loss to the Bucks in the 2024 NBA In-Season Tournament final, which doesn't count toward their overall record. Outside of that loss, Oklahoma City hasn't dropped a game since Dec. 1. The Thunder have also won seven straight at home, with six of those victories coming by more than 10 points, as they haven't lost in Oklahoma City since Nov. 10.

The Thunder have the No. 1 scoring defense (103 ppg) to lead them to the second-best record in the NBA at 28-5 (.848). They are holding opponents to a league-low 42.6% from the field while allowing the fewest points in the paint (40.8 ppg). New York is the No. 5 scoring team in the paint (51.4 ppg), so OKC has the personnel and scheme to challenge the Knicks at what they do best. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league in scoring at 31.2 ppg, including averaging 34.7 points over his last three games, with Jalen Williams adding 20.9 ppg this season.

