The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the New York Knicks in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. New York is 27-15 overall and 13-7 at home, while Minnesota is 21-19 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Knicks have won two straight versus Minnesota, including a 133-107 road victory in December. New York is 20-20-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Minnesota is 15-24-1 versus the spread.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 217.5 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 135-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Minnesota. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Timberwolves spread: Knicks -4.5

Knicks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 217.5 points

Knicks vs. Timberwolves money line: Knicks: -191, Timberwolves: +159

Knicks vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

On Wednesday, the Knicks needed a bit of extra time to put away the Philadelphia 76ers as they managed a 125-119 victory in overtime. It was another big night for Jalen Brunson, who went 14 for 22 en route to 38 points, which was his fourth game in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Josh Hart, who dropped a triple-double on 10 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists, for his fifth triple-double of the season.

New York won that game without Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb), who is listed as questionable for Friday's game. Even if he can't go, New York still has plenty of offensive firepower as the team ranks among the top three in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and free throw percentage. Fellow Knicks newcomer, Mikal Bridges, has found his groove the The Big Apple as he's averaging 20 points on 52.3% shooting since December, and the Knicks rank second in the NBA in offensive rating for the season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Meanwhile, the Wolves fell 116-115 to the Golden State Warriors at home on Wednesday, despite the efforts of Donte DiVincenzo. The former Warrior almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists, while Anthony Edwards matched DiVincenzo with 28 points to go along with eight rebounds. After a home defeat, the Wolves aren't fretting going on the road and heading to The Bay Area as Minnesota has won its last three road games, with a 12-point average margin of victory.

Minnesota is healthy and whole, unlike New York, which is just 1-3 ATS when Towns doesn't play. Additionally, the Knicks have struggled to cover against teams around .500 as New York seems to play down to its competition. New York is 0-4 ATS versus teams that win between 45% and 55% of their games, which is the case with the 21-19 Wolves. The Timberwolves also head into this matchup with the much better defense as they rank in the top six of the NBA in points allowed per game, 3-point percentage allowed and defensive rating. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Wolves, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wolves vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 135-97 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.