The Los Angeles Lakers had their six-game winning streak snapped and lost their first home game of the season on Thursday, and it happened in stunning fashion. The Lakers led the Orlando Magic by two with 18.1 seconds to play, and had Anthony Davis going to the free-throw line with a chance to make it a two-possession game.

Davis, who has made nearly 80% of his free throws over the past two-plus seasons, missed both, leaving the door open for Orlando. Franz Wagner, who has been on a scoring rampage of late, took advantage by hitting what proved to be the game-winning step-back 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining. Davis had a chance to redeem himself on the other end but failed to draw iron on a fallaway catch-and-shoot.

With the loss, the Lakers fell to 7-1 at home and 10-5 overall, still good enough for the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference entering play on Friday. The two crucial missed freebies notwithstanding, Davis was sensational yet again for the Lakers with 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on 14-of-22 shooting. He had made 10 of his 11 free throws before those last two.

LeBron James, yet again, was also stellar with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Fourteen of his points came in the fourth quarter, as did three of his five 3-pointers. Rookie Dalton Knecht, coming off an absolute heater on Tuesday when he rattled off 37 points, including 22 straight, and nine 3-pointers, had another solid outing with 17 points and three more 3s.

But it wasn't enough as Wagner not only hit the winner but torched the Lakers throughout the night with 37 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Wagner has scored at least 31 points in four of his last six games as he continues to lead an Orlando team that has quietly won seven of its last eight games.

The Magic lost four straight after Paolo Banchero went out with a torn oblique at the end of October, and the offense appeared to be sunk. Not so much anymore. Over this eight-game stretch, Wagner has put up more than 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals per game. He has gotten super aggressive in Banchero's absence, taking at least 23 shots in five of his last six games.