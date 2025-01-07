The Los Angeles Lakers (20-15) and the Dallas Mavericks (20-16) are set to battle in a Western Conference showdown on Tuesday night. Both teams are coming off losses. On Sunday, the Houston Rockets defeated the Lakers 119-115. As for the Mavericks, they are on a five-game losing streak. Last night, the Memphis Grizzlies beat Dallas 119-104. Dallas guards Kyrie Irving (back) and Luka Doncic (calf) are expected to remain out.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is 7 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before locking in any Lakers vs. Mavericks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Los Angeles -6.5

Lakers vs. Mavericks over/under: 219.5 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Los Angeles -260, Dallas +211

LAL: The Lakers are 18-17 against the spread this season

DAL: The Mavericks are 18-17-1 against the spread this season

Lakers vs. Mavericks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James dominates all over the floor as a scorer and facilitator. James averages 24.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He's scored 30-plus points in four of his last seven games. On Jan. 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers, James had 38 points, eight assists, and went 7-of-10 from downtown.

Forward Anthony Davis excels as a two-way weapon for the Lakers. Davis has a soft touch around the rim to score and grab boards consistently. He's sixth in the league in scoring (25.8) and fifth in rebounds (11.8). The Kentucky product has 25 double-doubles this season. On Dec. 31 versus the Cavs, he had 28 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Klay Thompson gives this team a reliable knockdown shooter. Thompson averages 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and made 38% of his 3-point attempts. He's scored 15-plus points in three straight games. In Friday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thompson had 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and made four 3-pointers.

Forward P.J. Washington is an athletic playmaker in the frontcourt. Washington can hit perimeter jumpers and also put the ball on the floor. The Kentucky product averages 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. On Dec. 20 against the Kings, Washington had 28 points and four boards.

