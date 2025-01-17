We've got another exciting interconference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets. Los Angeles is 21-17 overall and 13-6 at home, while Brooklyn is 14-27 overall and 9-15 on the road. The Lakers and Nets split their two matchups in each of the last five seasons with the road team actually winning eight of the 10 contests. Friday is their first meeting this season.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored by 11 points in the latest Nets vs. Lakers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 216.5 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 135-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the Nets vs. Lakers game:

Lakers vs. Nets spread: Lakers -11

Lakers vs. Nets over/under: 216.5 points

Lakers vs. Nets money line: Lakers: -575, Nets +424

BRK: The Nets are 2-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last three games

LAL: The Lakers are 3-1 ATS over their last four home games

Lakers vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Nets can cover

The good news for the Nets from their last game is they don't need to travel far. The bad news is they remain in Los Angeles with awful memories of that contest with a 126-67 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. It was the second half of a back-to-back, however, with Brooklyn coming off a 132-114 victory over the Trail Blazers the night before. So, although it's never a good thing to lose by 59 points, the injury-plagued Nets were able to play their current starters limited minutes due to the lopsided score, which should mean better rest for Friday against the Lakers.

Despite the abundance of injuries, the Nets are 2-2 ATS on their current West Coast road trip. Cameron Johnson (ankle) didn't play against the Clippers, but he had 24 points against Portland the night before and he's averaging 24.7 ppg over three January contests. Johnson is questionable for Friday. D'Angelo Russell also didn't play against the Clippers, but he's off the injury report and could be motivated to show the Lakers they shouldn't have traded him away. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are coming off a 117-108 victory over the Heat on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles received strong contributions outside of its dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as Rui Hachimura led the team with 23 points, while Austin Reaves was the lead creator with 14 assists to pair with 14 points. James had 22 points with nine assists, and Davis added 22 points and 11 rebounds in a balanced offensive attack.

The Lakers turned the ball over just six times against Miami compared to forcing 19 turnovers. That type of focus and valuing possessions on the offensive end while shooting 52.2% from the field was integral to the victory. James (foot) and Davis (foot) are both probable for Friday against a Nets team that has lost five of its last seven games by at least 14 points. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nets vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 135-97 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.