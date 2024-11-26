Lonzo Ball is reportedly ready to resume his comeback. The Chicago Bulls guard sprained his right wrist on Oct. 28 during his third regular-season appearance of the season, and, after almost a month on the sideline, he plans to return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN.

Before getting back on the court this preseason, Ball, 27, missed more than two full seasons as a result of a torn meniscus that required several surgeries, including a cartilage transplant and a meniscus transplant. There is no precedent for a professional athlete returning to competition after either one of those rare procedures, so, when Ball suffered a completely unrelated injury, it put a remarkable story on hold. Even in limited minutes at the beginning of the season, Ball made an impact for the Bulls with his passing, pace and defense.

Ball is officially listed as doubtful for Chicago's NBA Cup game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, the first half of a road back-to-back. On Monday, Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters that he was encouraged by the workout he'd done that day, and that Ball would travel on the trip, per CSHN's K.C. Johnson.

Chicago is 7-11 on the season, with an offense that ranks 16th in the league and a defense that ranks 28th. Based on how he played before the wrist injury, Ball should give the Bulls a much-needed boost defensively and help them find easy points in transition.