Five-time NBA All-Star and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has commemorated his team's 2023-24 NBA championship with a new back tattoo of him holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The tattoo was revealed in photos posted to Instagram.

Tatum, the No. 3-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, was an integral part of a Celtics team that earned the franchise's 18th championship in five games over the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite scoring just 34 points during the first two games of the NBA Finals, he wound up averaging 25.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3% from the field during the final three games of the series. He was at his finest in Game 5 to secure the Celtics their championship, putting up a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

This coming season, the Celtics will be looking to become the first back-to-back NBA championships since the Golden State Warriors did so in 2017 and 2018. Tatum is again set to factor in heavily, as he has been First-Team All-NBA in each of the last three seasons and an All-Star in each of the last five.