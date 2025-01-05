3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Clippers look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 98-76.

The Clippers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Atlanta 18-17, Los Angeles 19-15

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Clippers are heading back home. They will welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Intuit Dome. The Clippers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the Clippers lost to the Thunder on the road by a decisive 116-98 margin. The loss hurts even more since Los Angeles was up 40-24 with 8:38 left in the second.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Hawks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 119-102 loss to the Lakers on Friday. Atlanta has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hawks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Trae Young, who almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine assists. The match was Young's third in a row with at least 30 points. De'Andre Hunter, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.

Los Angeles' loss dropped their record down to 19-15. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-17.

Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

The Clippers ended up a good deal behind the Hawks when the teams last played back in March of 2024, losing 110-93. Can the Clippers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.