Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Clippers
Current Records: Orlando 9-6, Los Angeles 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California
- TV: FanDuel SN - Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 226, but even that wound up being too high. They skirted past the Warriors 102-99. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Los Angeles.
Even though they won, the Clippers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.
Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Suns on Monday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They walked away with a 109-99 win over Phoenix.
The Magic got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Franz Wagner out in front who scored 32 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. The matchup was Wagner's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Anthony Black, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists.
Los Angeles' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-7. As for Orlando, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-6.
The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
The Clippers skirted past the Magic 100-97 when the teams last played back in March. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Magic have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Orlando is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206.5 points.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Mar 29, 2024 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Orlando 97
- Oct 31, 2023 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 18, 2023 - Orlando 113 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Dec 07, 2022 - Orlando 116 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 26, 2022 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Orlando 102
- Dec 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 30, 2021 - Orlando 103 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 29, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Orlando 97
- Jan 16, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Orlando 95