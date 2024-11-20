Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Orlando 9-6, Los Angeles 8-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 226, but even that wound up being too high. They skirted past the Warriors 102-99. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Los Angeles.

Even though they won, the Clippers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Suns on Monday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They walked away with a 109-99 win over Phoenix.

The Magic got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Franz Wagner out in front who scored 32 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. The matchup was Wagner's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Anthony Black, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists.

Los Angeles' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-7. As for Orlando, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-6.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The Clippers skirted past the Magic 100-97 when the teams last played back in March. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Magic have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.