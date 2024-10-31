3rd Quarter Report

Down four at the end of the second quarter, the Clippers now have the lead. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Clippers are up 85-82 over the Trail Blazers.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Portland 1-3, Los Angeles 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

KATU 2.2 ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are 1-9 against the Clippers since October of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Portland Trail Blazers will head out to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Trail Blazers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 231, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 111-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Kings on Monday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Trail Blazers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Kings posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Clippers beat the Warriors 112-104 on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Los Angeles.

Among those leading the charge was Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 18 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.

Portland's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Los Angeles, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Trail Blazers have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Clippers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 125-117. Thankfully for the Trail Blazers, Paul George (who went 10 for 14 en route to 31 points plus two steals and two blocks) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 219 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.