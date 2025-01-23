Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Washington 6-36, Los Angeles 24-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

What to Know

The Clippers will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Washington Wizards at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Clippers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Clippers fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Celtics but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 117-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston. Los Angeles has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Derrick Jones Jr., who went 12 for 20 en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. What's more, he also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Kevin Porter was another key player, going 12 for 21 en route to 26 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 11th straight defeat. They fell victim to a painful 111-88 loss at the hands of the Lakers. That's two games in a row now that Washington has lost by exactly 23 points.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 24-19. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 6-36.

The Clippers took their win against the Wizards in their previous matchup back in November of 2024 by a conclusive 121-96. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.