The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0) host the Orlando Magic (3-2) in an Eastern Conference battle on Friday night. The Magic have dropped two of their past three games. The Chicago Bulls topped Orlando 102-99 on Wednesday. Cleveland is red hot, winning all five games this season. On Oct. 30, the Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-110. Max Strus (ankle) is out for Cleveland. Paolo Banchero (oblique) is out for Orlando, while Franz Wagner (illness) is listed as questionable.

Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is an 8-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 217. Before locking in any Cavaliers vs. Magic picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 98-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Cavs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -8

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 217 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -346, Orlando +269

CLE: 5-0 ATS this season

ORL: 2-3 ATS this season

Magic vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Magic vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavaliers have one of the best offenses in the league. Cleveland ranks second in the league in points per game (125.6), fifth in assists (28.4), and first in 3-point percentage (41.1%). They have six players who are averaging double-digit points. Guard Donovan Mitchell leads the way for this team. Mitchell is an athletic three-level scorer who can create his own shot with no problem.

The five-time All-Star averages 23.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He has logged at least 24 points and five assists in three straight games. In his last outing, Mitchell finished with 24 points and seven dimes. Forward Evan Mobley is an athletic big man in the frontcourt. He averages 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocks per game. Mobley has notched at least 15 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in three games this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover

Center Wendell Carter Jr. is an athletic force in the frontcourt. Carter Jr. is able to finish in the paint with ease and owns the face-up game to keep defenders on their toes. He averages 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. The Duke product has tallied four games with double-digit boards and has scored 10-plus in two straight games this season.

Guard Jalen Suggs is a solid two-way threat in the backcourt. The Gonzaga product averages 16.8 points, five rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals per game. He's recorded at least 17 points and five rebounds in three straight games. Suggs has also notched a steal in every game this season. In his last outing, he had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Cavaliers on Friday, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.