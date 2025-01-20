The NBA on MLK Day 2025 schedule starts with the Dallas Mavericks (23-19) and the Charlotte Hornets (10-28) squaring off on Monday. The Mavericks were able to halt their three-game skid last time out, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98 on Friday. Meanwhile, the Hornets have strung along a two-game win streak. Charlotte beat the Chicago Bulls 125-123 in its last game. Luka Doncic (calf) is out for the Mavericks. Brandon Miller (wrist) is sidelined for Charlotte.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte is at noon ET. Dallas is a 6-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Before locking in any Mavericks vs. Hornets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Mavericks vs. Hornets spread: Dallas -6

Mavericks vs. Hornets over/under: 223.5 points

Mavericks vs. Hornets money line: Dallas -226, Charlotte +193

CHA: The Hornets are 20-17-1 against the spread this season

DAL: The Mavericks are 20-21-1 against the spread this season

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving is an elite ball handler and shot-creator. He averages 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Irving has scored 25-plus points in three of his last six games. On Friday against the Thunder, Irving had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Forward P.J. Washington is an additional playmaker in the frontcourt. Washington logs 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and shoots 37% from beyond the arc. He's totaled 15-plus points in five of his last eight games. Washington had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last outing.

Why the Hornets can cover

Guard LaMelo Ball is an agile scorer and facilitator for the Hornets. Ball is fourth in the NBA in points (29.5) and eighth in assists (7.5) with 5.3 rebounds per game. He's finished with 25-plus points and nine-plus assists in three straight games. On Jan. 12 against the Suns, Ball had 25 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and three steals.

Center Mark Williams brings size and length to the frontcourt. The Duke product averages 14.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and shoots 64% from the field. The 23-year-old has compiled three straight double-doubles. In Friday's contest against the Bulls, Barkley had 19 points and 19 rebounds.

How to make Mavericks vs. Hornets picks

