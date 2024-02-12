The Dallas Mavericks (30-23) will be looking to take care of business when they host the Washington Wizards (9-43) on Monday night. Dallas has won four consecutive games and opened its four-game homestand with a 146-111 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday. Washington is trending in the opposite direction, coming into this game on a six-game losing skid. The Wizards played on Saturday as well, falling to Philadelphia in a 119-113 final.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under is 247.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Mavericks vs. Wizards spread: Mavericks -13.5

Mavericks vs. Wizards over/under: 247.5 points

Mavericks vs. Wizards money line: Mavericks: -943, Wizards: +617

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is coming off one of its best performances of the season, crushing Oklahoma City in a 146-111 final on Saturday. Newly acquired Daniel Gafford had 19 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes of action against the Thunder, who entered the game with the third-best record in the NBA. PJ Washington, who is also a newcomer to Dallas, had 14 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Kyrie Irving had 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Washington is opening a four-game road trip and has lost six straight games after losing to Philadelphia on Saturday. The Wizards have been struggling defensively, and they are facing a Dallas offense that ranks seventh in the NBA in points per game (118.8).

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has been very competitive this month, even though it is on a six-game skid. The Wizards easily covered the spread as 19-point road underdogs in a 133-129 loss at Boston last Friday, as small forward Deni Avdija finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. They were competitive again on Saturday in a 119-113 loss to Philadelphia, with Avdija posting a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Point guard Tyus Jones scored 25 points and dished out nine assists, shooting 9 of 14 from the floor. Power forward Kyle Kuzma was also a key contributor in the loss to the 76ers, scoring 21 points and dishing out five assists. Dallas is coming off its huge win over Oklahoma City and knows the All-Star Break is looming, making this a trap game on its schedule. The Mavs will also be without starting center Dereck Lively II (nasal fracture).

