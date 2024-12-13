Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Brooklyn 10-14, Memphis 17-8

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Armed with a few days' rest, they will face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. Everything went their way against the Wizards on Sunday as the Grizzlies made off with a 140-112 victory. Memphis pushed the score to 111-82 by the end of the third, a deficit Washington cut but never quite recovered from.

Among those leading the charge was Santi Aldama, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and five assists.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in ten consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Nets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 118-113 to the Bucks. Brooklyn was up 81-69 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dennis Schroder, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 assists. His performance made up for a slower match against the Pacers last Wednesday. Nicolas Claxton was another key player, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-8 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Grizzlies haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.1 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've been averaging only 110.1. The only thing between the Grizzlies and another offensive beatdown is the Nets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Grizzlies couldn't quite finish off the Nets when the teams last played back in November and fell 106-104. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.