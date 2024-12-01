Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Indiana 9-11, Memphis 13-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies and the Pacers are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The Memphis Grizzlies will stay at home for another game and welcome the Indiana Pacers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 121 points per game this season.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against the Pelicans by a score of 120-109 on Friday.

The Grizzlies got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ja Morant out in front who went 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus seven assists and three steals. Jaren Jackson Jr., on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 29 assists in five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pacers last Friday, but the final result did not. Their bruising 130-106 defeat to the Pistons might stick with them for a while. Indiana's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Memphis pushed their record up to 13-7 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Indiana, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-11.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Grizzlies have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 48.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Pacers, though, as they've been averaging only 40.2. Given the Grizzlies' sizable advantage in that area, the Pacers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Indiana.

Odds

Memphis is a big 8-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.