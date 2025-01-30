Halftime Report

The Cavaliers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Heat 59-41.

The Cavaliers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Cleveland 37-9, Miami 23-22

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

The Heat will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Heat needed a bit of extra time to put away the Magic. They managed a 125-119 win over Orlando. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:03 mark of the fourth quarter, when Miami was facing a 93-79 deficit.

The Heat got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Bam Adebayo out in front who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. Adebayo has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last six times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Herro, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists.

Even though they won, the Heat struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Magic pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They blew past the Pistons 110-91. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Cleveland has posted against Detroit since March 4, 2023.

Miami now has a winning record of 23-22. As for Cleveland, their win bumped their record up to 37-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Heat have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.2 threes per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 16.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers and the Heat pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.