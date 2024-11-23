Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Charlotte 6-9, Milwaukee 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are taking a road trip to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

On Thursday, the Hornets needed a bit of extra time to put away the Pistons. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit , sneaking past 123-121.

The Hornets relied on the efforts of Brandon Miller, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 38 points plus seven rebounds and four steals, and LaMelo Ball, who almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine assists. Miller continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Bucks). They came out on top against the Pacers by a score of 129-117 on Friday. The win was nothing new for Milwaukee as they're now sitting on three straight.

It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 37 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists. He has become a key player for the Bucks: the team is 3-1 when he posts at least ten rebounds, but 4-8 otherwise. The team also got some help courtesy of Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 assists.

The Bucks were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

Charlotte's victory bumped their record up to 6-9. As for Milwaukee, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-9 record this season.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

The Hornets barely slipped by the Bucks in their previous meeting on Saturday, winning 115-114. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 7.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.