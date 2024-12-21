Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Washington 4-21, Milwaukee 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

FanDuel SN - Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Friday.

The Bucks are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Cavaliers just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Friday. Their bruising 124-101 loss to Cleveland might stick with them for a while. Milwaukee has struggled against Cleveland recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds. His evening made it 11 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Wizards can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They walked away with a 123-114 win over the Hornets.

The Wizards' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malcolm Brogdon led the charge by going 8 for 13 en route to 25 points plus six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Poole, who scored 27 points along with two steals and two blocks.

The Wizards were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in April.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 14-12. As for Washington, their victory bumped their record up to 4-21.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: The Bucks have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've only made 31.8% of their threes this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks beat the Wizards 124-114 in their previous meeting back in November. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 12-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.