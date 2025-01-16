1st Quarter Report

The Warriors need a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Timberwolves 34-12.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-20 in no time. On the other hand, the Timberwolves will have to make due with a 21-19 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Golden State 19-20, Minnesota 21-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Golden State Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 107.6 points per game this season, so the Warriors' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Monday, the Timberwolves strolled past the Wizards with points to spare, taking the game 120-106.

Anthony Edwards was a one-man wrecking crew for the Timberwolves as he went 14 for 25 en route to 41 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. What's more, Edwards also posted a 56% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2024.

Even though they won, the Timberwolves struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Wizards posted 27.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Warriors last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Raptors by a score of 104-101. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Golden State has suffered since December 25, 2024.

Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. His performance made up for a slower game against the Pistons on Thursday.

Minnesota pushed their record up to 21-18 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Golden State, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-20 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: The Timberwolves have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.1 threes per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.