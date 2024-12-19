Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: New York 16-10, Minnesota 14-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT

What to Know

The New York Knicks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Target Center after having had a few days off. The Knicks are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 214, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 100-91 win over the Magic on Sunday.

The Knicks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Brunson, who scored 31 points in addition to five assists. Brunson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Hawks last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for the Timberwolves in a 106-92 win over the Spurs on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Minnesota.

New York has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for Minnesota, their victory bumped their record up to 14-11.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Timberwolves, though, as they've been averaging 15.1. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Timberwolves will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.