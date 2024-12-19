The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2025 on Thursday, which is headlined by Carmelo Anthony, Maya Moore and Sue Bird. Finalists will be announced on Feb. 14 at NBA All-Star Weekend, while those chosen to be inducted will be announced on April 5 at the NCAA Men's Final Four.

Here's a look at the most notable nominees. For a full list, go to the Hall's website here:

North America nominees

2008 United States Olympic team

Carmelo Anthony *

Rick Barnes

Billy Donovan*

Mark Few

Anfernee Hardaway

Dwight Howard*

Robert Horry*

Marques Johnson

Bill Laimbeer

Maurice Lucas

Shawn Marion

Doc Rivers (Coach)*

Amar'e Stoudamire*

*Indicates first-time nominee

Women's nominees

Sue Bird*

Lisa Bluder*

Sylvia Fowles*

Chamique Holdsclaw*

Maya Moore*

Ticha Penicheiro*

Mike Thibault*

*Indicates first-time nominee

Contributor nominees

Micky Arison*

Bernie Bickerstaff*

Bill Duffy*

*Indicates first-time nominee

International nominees

David Blatt

Marc Gasol*

Andrei Kirilenko

Penny Taylor

*Indicates first-time nominee

Veteran nominees

1936 United States Olympic team

Leo Ferris

World B. Free*

Paul Silas

Gus Williams*

Hall of Fame adjusts eligibility requirements

The Hall of Fame also announced a change in eligibility requirements. The waiting period for player candidates was reduced from three full seasons out of the game to two seasons.

"Previously, our Guidelines for Nomination and Election required an individual to be retired from the game for three full seasons, which effectively equated to a four-year wait due to our internal process," said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. "To better recognize the distinguished careers of potential first-ballot nominees in a more timely manner, the Board has appropriately shortened the waiting period. We are excited about this change and believe that honoring individuals while their contributions are still fresh in people's minds is both meaningful and impactful."

Enshrinement weekend for the Class of 2025 will begin on Friday, Sept. 5 at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut and conclude with the enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.