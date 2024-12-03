NBA Cup scores: Live updates as Knicks, Bucks, Thunder, more try to clinch spots in knockout stage bracket

The group stage of the 2024 NBA Cup wraps up Tuesday night, and there's plenty at stake. Only three teams -- the Rockets, Warriors and Hawks -- have clinched their spots in the knockout bracket. Knicks vs. Magic and Pistons vs. Bucks are the marquee games in the East on Tuesday. All four teams are unbeaten in NBA Cup play so far and the winners of those games move on. The losers could still advance as the East's wild-card team, and the Celtics remain alive for the wild-card spot as well.

In the West, Thunder vs. Jazz and Suns vs. Spurs are the biggest matchups to watch. Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Phoenix are all 2-1 in the NBA Cup standings, and the Spurs have the most direct route to the knockout stage -- win and they're in. The Thunder, meanwhile, win their group with a victory against Utah and a loss by San Antonio. More clinching scenarios are explained here, and a handful of teams are still in the running for the West wild-card spot.

There are 11 games on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Below are the eight with NBA Cup implications.

NBA Cup scores

Pistons vs. Bucks (GameTracker)

Knicks vs. Magic (GameTracker)

Thunder vs. Jazz, 8 p.m. ET

Mavericks vs. Grizzles, 8:30 p.m. ET

Suns vs. Spurs, 9 p.m. ET

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Kings vs. Rockets, 10 p.m. ET

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET

CBS Sports will provide live updates throughout the night as spots in the NBA Cup knockout stage get clinched. Follow along below.