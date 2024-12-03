NBA Cup scores: Live updates as Knicks, Bucks, Thunder, more try to clinch spots in knockout stage bracket

Five spots remain in the 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage bracket -- who will claim them?

The group stage of the 2024 NBA Cup wraps up Tuesday night, and there's plenty at stake. Only three teams -- the Rockets, Warriors and Hawks -- have clinched their spots in the knockout bracket. Knicks vs. Magic and Pistons vs. Bucks are the marquee games in the East on Tuesday. All four teams are unbeaten in NBA Cup play so far and the winners of those games move on. The losers could still advance as the East's wild-card team, and the Celtics remain alive for the wild-card spot as well.

In the West, Thunder vs. Jazz and Suns vs. Spurs are the biggest matchups to watch. Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Phoenix are all 2-1 in the NBA Cup standings, and the Spurs have the most direct route to the knockout stage -- win and they're in. The Thunder, meanwhile, win their group with a victory against Utah and a loss by San Antonio. More clinching scenarios are explained here, and a handful of teams are still in the running for the West wild-card spot.

There are 11 games on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Below are the eight with NBA Cup implications.

NBA Cup scores

  • Pistons vs. Bucks (GameTracker)
  • Knicks vs. Magic (GameTracker)
  • Thunder vs. Jazz, 8 p.m. ET
  • Mavericks vs. Grizzles, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Suns vs. Spurs, 9 p.m. ET
  • Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET
  • Kings vs. Rockets, 10 p.m. ET
  • Clippers vs. Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET

CBS Sports will provide live updates throughout the night as spots in the NBA Cup knockout stage get clinched. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(68)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Knicks up big at halftime

Just like the Bucks, the Knicks are 24 minutes away from the NBA Cup knockout stage. New York had a huge first half and carries a 20-point lead into the break against the Orlando Magic (who can still clinch a wild-card spot if they don't get blown out in a major way).

 
Pinned
Link copied
@Bucks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:38 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@okcthunder via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:38 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Bucks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:35 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:35 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyknicks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:35 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:35 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Bucks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:35 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:35 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyknicks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:34 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@okcthunder via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:34 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Bucks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:30 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Suns via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:30 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@okcthunder via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:30 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@okcthunder via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:27 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@okcthunder via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:25 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyknicks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:21 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@okcthunder via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:16 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Bucks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:16 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Suns via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:15 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Bucks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:15 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@okcthunder via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:14 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DetroitPistons via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:14 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyknicks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:14 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@spurs via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:13 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:13 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucks up big at halftime

The Milwaukee Bucks are well on their way to winning East Group B and clinching their spot in the knockout round of the NBA Cup. The Bucks are up 78-59 at halftime against the Detroit Pistons and Damian Lillard had 18 first-half points. The winner of this game clinches the group and will finish the group stage at a perfect 4-0.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@Bucks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:11 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@OrlandoMagic via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:08 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:08 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DetroitPistons via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:05 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:05 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Bucks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:03 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:03 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@spurs via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:02 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Suns via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 1:00 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 8:00 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyknicks via Twitter
December 4, 2024, 12:58 AM
Dec. 03, 2024, 7:58 pm EST
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    4:18

    Lakers Season Outlook With Slumping LeBron

  • Image thumbnail
    6:17

    LeBron James Showing Signs Of Decline In Year 22

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Highlights: Pelicans at Hawks (12/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Highlights: Heat at Celtics (12/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Highlights: Nets at Bulls (12/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Anthony Davis And LeBron James Combine For 60 As Lakers Hold Off Jazz

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    Wemby Drops His 1st Triple-Double Of The Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Doncic Drops 36 Points In Return From Wrist Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Harden Falls Just Short Of Triple-Double In Clippers Win Over Nuggets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Cavaliers Get Revenge With 115-111 Win Over Celtics

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Highlights: Celtics at Cavaliers (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Highlights: Thunder at Rockets (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Highlights: Nuggets at Clippers (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Highlights: Lakers at Jazz (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Highlights: Victor Wembanyama Posts 34-Point Triple-Double vs Kings (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Highlights: Wizards at Bucks (11/30)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Highlights: Thunder at Lakers (11/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:19

    Highlights: Lakers at Spurs (11/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Highlights: Lakers at Suns (11/26)

See All NBA Videos