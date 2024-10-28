The Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks will serve as one of the marquee matchups on Monday with 11 games on the NBA schedule. The NBA DFS player pool is filled with stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama as the NBA enters the second week of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Celtics look to continue their undefeated start to the season led by a deep lineup that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White as potential NBA DFS picks. Khris Middleton (ankle) is expected to remain out for the Bucks, so is this a matchup to spend up to include Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard in NBA DFS lineups?

Whereas the Celtics opening 3-0 may not surprise many, the Cavaliers are also off to a 3-0 start this season in Kenny Atkinson's first season as head coach. They've scored at least 135 points in two of three games this season, so should daily Fantasy basketball players include options like Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley from the Cleveland NBA DFS player pool in NBA DFS lineups?

On Friday, Dyson Daniels had 18 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and two blocks, returning 33.8 points on DraftKings and 36.2 points on FanDuel to generate strong value for his price point.

Top NBA DFS picks Monday, October 28

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, who is listed at $11,300 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel. Doncic, who has made five All-Star Games over his first six seasons, had 40 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on Saturday against the Suns after posting 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the season-opener. The 25-year-old led the NBA in scoring for the second straight season last year, averaging 34 points per game, and he's averaging 34 points over his first two games this year.

The Mavericks play the Jazz, who have started 0-2 while allowing at least 126 points in each contest. Utah allowed the third-most points (120.5 ppg) in the league last season. Doncic averaged 30.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 11.5 assists in four games against the Jazz last season and McClure expects another huge performance.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($11,100 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel). The reigning NBA MVP had 41 points and nine rebounds on Saturday after a triple-double (16 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists) in the opener. Jokic has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards and remains one of the most dominant forces in the league. He averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game last season.

Jokic's statistics showcase how he's continuing to improve and becoming more integral in Denver's results as he averaged a career-high in rebounding last season while only having more assists and points once over his nine NBA seasons. The Nuggets play the Raptors, who allowed 136 points to Cleveland in their first game of the season. Jokic had a monster performance the last time Denver played Toronto, posting 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and six blocks. He had 31 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in their first meeting last season as Jokic continues to prove he's worthy of his price point on a nightly basis. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, October 28

