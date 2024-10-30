Seemingly no team has had more roster turnover over the last few seasons than the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn appeared to be the NBA's next super team after the acquisitions of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden but with all three superstars in new locations, the Nets are undergoing another overhaul. But that doesn't mean they don't have valuable pieces in the NBA DFS player pool. Cameron Thomas is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 29.5 points, and Dennis Schroder is averaging 22.5 points and 8.3 assists, so how should they factor into your NBA DFS strategy with the Nets playing the Grizzlies on Wednesday?

There are 11 games on the Wednesday NBA schedule, so there are plenty of different ways to form NBA DFS lineups. Clippers center Ivica Zubac leads the NBA with 14 rebounds per game, and he's coming off having 23 points and 18 rebounds against the Warriors on Sunday. So, is he someone to include for NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks Wednesday, October 30

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hawks point guard Trae Young, who is listed at $9,900 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Young is second in the NBA in assists (10.8 per game) and is coming off a season-high 13 assists with 14 points and eight rebounds in a 121-119 loss to the Wizards on Monday. Young was ice cold with his shot, going 2 of 15 from the field including 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, but he's far too good of a shooter to perform like that again as McClure expects a strong performance following a poor shooting output on Monday.

The 26-year-old had two games with at least 30 points and averaged 30.7 points over his first three contests before Monday's poor shooting performance. He averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists last year in his third All-Star season. The Hawks play the Wizards again on Wednesday in the second half of a home-and-home. McClure is confident Young will come out attacking and focused coming off a loss to one of the worst teams in the NBA last season and a defense that allowed an NBA-high 123 ppg.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey ($9,200 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel). The 23-year-old had 45 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 118-114 overtime victory against the Pacers on Sunday. The 76ers have needed him to take on a larger role with Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) both out, and Maxey is fourth in the NBA in scoring at 31.3 points per game.

The 76ers play the Pistons, who are 0-4 this season after finishing an NBA-worst 14-68 last season. Maxey averaged 19 points and eight assists in three games against Detroit last season, and given the matchup and Maxey's usage this season, McClure views him as a strong option for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, October 30

