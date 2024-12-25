NBA scores, games today: Celtics vs. 76ers live updates, Knicks, Wolves open Christmas Day schedule with win

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks grades

Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves entered this game on a three-game losing streak, so there was literally no better time than to break that cold snap than on Christmas. Anthony Edwards was the shining star for the Timberwolves in his Christmas Day debut, dropping 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Edwards put the tree topper on the game for Minnesota with a layup that iced the game and avoided a second-half collapse.

Minnesota stifled the Mavericks in the first half, especially in the paint as they limited them to just six points. Rudy Gobert's presence was enough for the Mavericks to think twice about attacking the rim in the first half, which aided the Wolves in building up a 28-point lead. While the Mavericks managed to come back to make it a game in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves tightened up down the stretch and picked up an important win. Grade: B+

Dallas Mavericks: It was a tale of two halves for the Mavericks, as they got some sobering news at halftime with Doncic exiting the game with a left calf strain. At the time, Doncic was putting together another impressive performance, but he re-injured his left leg and was shortly ruled out for the rest of the game. Doncic is coming back from a heel contusion, and had a calf contusion earlier in the season as well on the same leg. As inspiring as Dallas' almost-comeback-win was, the biggest storyline from this is Doncic's injury status going forward.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Doncic could be out for several weeks or even a month, which would be a worst case scenario for a Mavericks team that sits fourth in the West currently. But the second half of this contest served as a great example of how the Mavericks will fare without Doncic in the lineup should he miss an extended period of time. Dallas has gone 6-3 this season without Doncic in the lineup, and if Kyrie Irving's performance Christmas Day -- 39 points -- was any indication, Dallas should be able to at least tread water without their franchise centerpiece. Grade: C+