NBA scores, games today: Celtics vs. 76ers live updates, Knicks, Wolves open Christmas Day schedule with win
The NBA's 2024 Christmas Day schedule features five star-studded games
Merry Christmas, basketball fans. The NBA is celebrating the holiday with more than 12 nonstop hours of hoops on Wednesday. The schedule features five games and some of the league's brightest stars. It started with a thrilling Knicks win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at Madison Square Garden and a near-comeback by the Mavericks and will wrap up with MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets facing Kevin Durant and the Suns.
LeBron James, who has scored with most points in NBA history on Christmas Day (476), will be appearing on Dec. 25 for the 19th time in his career when the Lakers square off with the Warriors this evening. LeBron enters that matchup tied with former teammate Dwyane Wade for the most victories by a player on Christmas Day (10).
Both of last season's NBA Finalists are in action on Wednesday as well, though they're not facing each other. The defending champion Celtics will host a 76ers team still trying to find its footing this season. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are going up against a Timberwolves team trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule, scores
- Knicks 117, Spurs 114 (Grades)
- Timberwolves 105, Mavericks 99 (Grades)
- Celtics vs. 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
- Warriors vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
- Suns vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
CBS Sports will have updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the afternoon. Follow the NBA Christmas Day action below.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks grades
Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves entered this game on a three-game losing streak, so there was literally no better time than to break that cold snap than on Christmas. Anthony Edwards was the shining star for the Timberwolves in his Christmas Day debut, dropping 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Edwards put the tree topper on the game for Minnesota with a layup that iced the game and avoided a second-half collapse.
Minnesota stifled the Mavericks in the first half, especially in the paint as they limited them to just six points. Rudy Gobert's presence was enough for the Mavericks to think twice about attacking the rim in the first half, which aided the Wolves in building up a 28-point lead. While the Mavericks managed to come back to make it a game in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves tightened up down the stretch and picked up an important win. Grade: B+
Dallas Mavericks: It was a tale of two halves for the Mavericks, as they got some sobering news at halftime with Doncic exiting the game with a left calf strain. At the time, Doncic was putting together another impressive performance, but he re-injured his left leg and was shortly ruled out for the rest of the game. Doncic is coming back from a heel contusion, and had a calf contusion earlier in the season as well on the same leg. As inspiring as Dallas' almost-comeback-win was, the biggest storyline from this is Doncic's injury status going forward.
Depending on the severity of the injury, Doncic could be out for several weeks or even a month, which would be a worst case scenario for a Mavericks team that sits fourth in the West currently. But the second half of this contest served as a great example of how the Mavericks will fare without Doncic in the lineup should he miss an extended period of time. Dallas has gone 6-3 this season without Doncic in the lineup, and if Kyrie Irving's performance Christmas Day -- 39 points -- was any indication, Dallas should be able to at least tread water without their franchise centerpiece. Grade: C+
Final: Timberwolves 105, Mavericks 99
The Timberwolves avoided a meltdown in the second half as they almost surrendered a 28-point lead to a Mavericks team that was without Luka Doncic in the second half. The Mavericks were close to completing the comeback, but couldn't execute down the stretch to pull off what would've been the biggest comeback the NBA has seen this season. Anthony Edwards had the game-icing bucket and finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Julius Randle had 23 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mavericks, after falling behind big, fought back admirably in the fourth quarter but it was too late to finish it off. Kyrie Irving put the team on his back, and finished with 39 points, four rebounds and two assists. It was a moral win for the Mavericks down the stretch, but now the team looks ahead to see how long Doncic will be sidelined with a left calf strain.
Klay Thompson passes Reggie Miller for fifth on all-time 3s list
Thompson connected on his 2,561 career 3-pointer, which officially put him past Reggie Miller for fifth place on the all-time 3-pointers made list. It came in typical Thompson fashion too, as he flew around an off-ball screen to nail a 3-pointer. It couldn't have come at a better time for the Mavericks, as they're trying to stage a comeback from a 28-point deficit without superstar Luka Doncic.
End of 3Q: Timberwolves 90, Mavericks 69
Anthony Edwards and the Wolves are trouncing the Mavericks. Dallas' defense has been non-existent and the Timberwolves are rightfully taking advantage of that. It's just been easy layups and wide-open 3s as the Mavericks have struggled to contain a TWolves offense that is shooting 52.3% from the floor and 51.9% from 3-point range.
Silver lining for Mavericks
As daunting of a task as it's going to be for Dallas without Luka Doncic the rest of the way, the Mavericks are 6-2 without him this season. That's a notable mark as Dallas as struggled in the past when Doncic is out of the lineup. We'll see what adjustments Jason Kidd makes at halftime to account for Doncic's absence, and if the Mavericks can flip the script on Minnesota.
