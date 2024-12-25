NBA scores, games today: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves live updates, Knicks open Christmas Day schedule with win

The NBA's 2024 Christmas Day schedule features five star-studded games

Merry Christmas, basketball fans. The NBA is celebrating the holiday with more than 12 nonstop hours of hoops on Wednesday. The schedule features five games and some of the league's brightest stars. It started with a thrilling Knicks win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at Madison Square Garden and will wrap up with MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets facing Kevin Durant and the Suns.

LeBron James, who has scored with most points in NBA history on Christmas Day (476), will be appearing on Dec. 25 for the 19th time in his career when the Lakers square off with the Warriors this evening. LeBron enters that matchup tied with former teammate Dwyane Wade for the most victories by a player on Christmas Day (10).

Both of last season's NBA Finalists are in action on Wednesday as well, though they're not facing each other. The defending champion Celtics will host a 76ers team still trying to find its footing this season. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are going up against a Timberwolves team trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule, scores

  • Knicks 117, Spurs 114 (Grades)
  • Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
  • Celtics vs. 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
  • Warriors vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
  • Suns vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

CBS Sports will have updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the afternoon. Follow the NBA Christmas Day action below.

Updating Live
(89)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Luka Doncic will not return with calf strain

Doncic picked up the injury with 2:31 left in the second quarter. As he jab stepped Doncic immediately tried to pass the ball and was wincing in pain. He didn't get back on defense and the Mavericks called a timeout immediately after the Timberwolves scored.

Doncic was leading the Mavericks with 14 points prior the injury, and without him it will be significantly tougher for Dallas to pull out this win against a T-Wolves team that has put forth a great defensive performance so far. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:43 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:43 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:43 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:43 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Timberwolves 57, Mavericks 40

The Timberwolves have stifled the Mavericks on defense, allowing just six points in the paint in the first half. Rudy Gobert's presence has done enough to deter the Mavericks from even driving at the rim. Dallas is also shooting just 33.3% from 3-point range, creating the perfect storm for Minnesota building up a 17-point lead.

But worse than that, Doncic has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a calf strain.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:39 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:39 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Luka Doncic injury

Here's the clip where Doncic appears to pick up an injury. As he jab stepped he immediately tried to pass the ball and was wincing in pain. He didn't get back on defense and the Mavericks called a timeout immediately after the Timberwolves scored. 

Doncic was able to walk to the locker room under his own power but was visibly limping on that right leg.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:36 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Luka Doncic limps back to locker room

Luka Doncic limped back to the locker room and appears to be wincing in pain. It's unclear what happened, but he did just return last game from a heel injury. We'll keep you updated on his return. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:26 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:22 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:22 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Timberwolves limiting points in the paint for Dallas

The Mavericks average nearly 52 points in the paint per game, which ranks fifth in the league, but so far they've failed to get anything going inside. The Timberwolves have done a great job of limiting opportunities around the rim for Dallas, especially those lob attempts the Mavericks love. Already there's been a handful of times where Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving have tried to connect with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II for a lob attempt, but Minnesota, primarily Rudy Gobert, has been there to break up the play.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:17 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:12 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 1Q: Timberwolves 26, Mavericks 24

Mavs and Timberwolves going back and forth in the first quarter. The stars are out, with Luka Doncic leading all scorers with 11 points, and Anthony Edwards finishing with eight points after the first frame of action. Both teams are shooting it well from 3-point range, as they've gone a combined 9 of 21 from beyond the arc. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 8:02 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 3:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:59 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:59 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:54 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:53 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:53 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:51 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:51 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:50 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Knicks vs. Spurs grades

New York Knicks: It is easy to forget given how the game ended, but New York was on the wrong end of a 19-6 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter. At that point, it looked like Victor Wembanyama's spectacular Christmas Day debut was going to be the story of the game. In response, though, the Knicks went on a 23-9 run, with Karl-Anthony Towns (who had five fouls) on the bench for all of it. New York shot just 13 for 39 (33.%) from deep in the game, but Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby all knocked down big 3s when the team needed them. Bridges also made seemingly every midrange jumper he put up, too and picked an awesome time to have (by far) his best game in a Knicks uniform: 41 points on 17-for-25 shooting (6-for-9 from deep), four assists, two steals and two blocks in 43 minutes. Grade: A

San Antonio Spurs: Wembanyama, who is the reason San Antonio was on this stage -- it's not a coincidence that this game tipped off at 6 p.m. Paris time -- was sensational. He did a little bit of everything, like he usually does, and put up outrageous numbers: 42 points on 16-for-31 shooting (6-for-16 from deep), 18 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, one steal in 40 minutes. The Spurs won his minutes by seven points, and should be generally happy with how they played. They shot better than the Knicks did (16 for 38 from deep, including a surprising 3-for-3 showing from Jeremy Sochan), guarded Jalen Brunson well and they put themselves in position to beat an excellent team on the road. They couldn't get stops when they needed to, though, and they lost the possession game decisively. New York had massive advantages on the glass and in the turnover department. Grade: B+

bridges-knicks-getty-1.png
Getty Images


 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:42 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mavericks-Timberwolves minutes away from tipping off here in Dallas

Timberwolves are on a 3-game losing streak, meanwhile the Mavs have won back-to-back games, one of them without Luka Doncic who missed a couple games with a heel injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:30 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Final: Knicks 117, Spurs 114

After a missed Brunson jumper, the Knicks got the offensive rebound, killed clock, and Anunoby missed a corner 3, after which the clock ran out. Wild finish to a wild game.

Mikal Bridges had one of the finest performances of his career: 41 points on 17-for--25 shooting in 43 minutes. Bridges scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Victor Wembanyama had 42 on 16-for-31 shooting for San Antonio. Incredible Christmas Day debut.

If the rest of the Christmas games are anywhere near this level, we are in for a treat.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Crunch time: Knicks up 117-114

After a huge Chris Paul 3-pointer, the Knicks lead 117-114 with 38.6 seconds left.

Before that 3, New York was on a 23-9 run. Mikal Bridges has almost caught up to Wemby now: 41 points on 17-for-25 shooting. (Wemby still has 42.)

The Spurs need a Christmas miracle now.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:25 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:23 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBA via Twitter
December 25, 2024, 7:22 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 2:22 pm EST
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Surging 76ers Head To Boston To Face Defending Champion Celtics

  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    Steph Curry, LeBron James Renew Rivalry On Christmas Day

  • Image thumbnail
    3:03

    Western Conference Final Rematch Between Timberwolves And Mavericks

  • Image thumbnail
    3:38

    Struggling Suns Host Nuggets To Cap Off Christmas Day

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NBA Christmas Day Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NBA On Christmas Preview: 76ers at Celtics

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    NBA On Christmas Preview: Spurs at Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NBA On Christmas Preview: Timberwolves at Mavericks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    NBA On Christmas Preview: Lakers at Warriors

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    NBA On Christmas Preview: Nuggets at Suns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Christmas Day Best Bets: Christmas Day Parlay

  • Image thumbnail
    3:38

    Joel Embiid Ejected In 76ers Win Over Spurs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    Pistons One Win Shy Of Matching Last Year's Win Total

  • Image thumbnail
    3:33

    Top NBA Game To Watch On Christmas Day

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Highlights: Spurs at 76ers (12/23)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    LeBron has triple-double vs. Pistons: See his 3-point attempt at the buzzer with Lakers trailing by 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Highlights: Suns at Nuggets (12/23)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Highlights: Jazz at Cavaliers (12/23)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Highlights: Pacers at Warriors (12/23)

See All NBA Videos