NBA scores, games today: Nuggets vs. Suns live updates; Lakers, 76ers, Knicks, Wolves win on Christmas Day
The NBA's 2024 Christmas Day schedule features five star-studded games
Merry Christmas, basketball fans. The NBA is celebrating the holiday with more than 12 nonstop hours of hoops on Wednesday. The schedule features five games and some of the league's brightest stars. It started with a thrilling Knicks win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at Madison Square Garden, a near-comeback by the Mavericks and a close win by the 76ers.
Those three preceded an epic showdown between LeBron James and the Lakers and Stephen Curry and the Warriors. James and the Lakers ultimately prevailed 115-113 on a last-second layup by Austin Reaves. Curry led all scorers with 38, including a tying 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds to play.
James, who scored 31 in the win, is up to 507 points on Christmas Day, the most in NBA history. Additionally, James tallied his 11th victory on Christmas Day, breaking a tie with former teammate Dwyane Wade for most all-time.
The day will wrap up with MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets facing Kevin Durant and the Suns.
2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule, scores
- Knicks 117, Spurs 114 (Grades)
- Timberwolves 105, Mavericks 99 (Grades)
- 76ers 118, Celtics 114 (Grades)
- Lakers 115, Warriors 113 (Grades)
- Suns vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
CBS Sports will have updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the afternoon. Follow the NBA Christmas Day action below.
1H score: Suns 58, Nuggets 56
- Bradley Beal: 14 points, 3 steals
- Kevin Durant: 14 points, 5 assists
- Nikola Jokic: 17 points, 8 rebounds
- Michael Porter Jr.: 11 points, 2-5 3PT
Lakers vs. Warriors grades
Lakers: On one hand, Anthony Davis didn't score a point and missed all but seven minutes ... but on the other hand, there's 21 years of evidence that LeBron James plus shooting equals a lot of wins. Give JJ Redick credit for playing mostly centerless basketball in the second half with Davis ruled out due to an ankle injury. He spread the floor and let LeBron go to work, spraying out to shooters like Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Max Christie, who all hit backbreakers as the Warriors continued to fight back. The Lakers entered the game making fewer than 12 3-pointers per game on the season (27th in the NBA) and finished Wednesday night's game with 15, which made all the difference.
Speaking of Reaves, the man got to the rim at will on Christmas Day, leveraging his shot by attacking the basket with aggression all night long. He finished with a triple-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, along with the game-winning layup with one second remaining. He and Hachimura were crucial without Davis, who is expected to be listed as day-to-day moving forward and could suit up for the Lakers' next game on Saturday against the Kings. Grade: A
Warriors: Steph Curry had 38 points. The Warriors only turned the ball over 12 times (they average 14 on the season) and went 18-for-45 from 3-point range (40%). They held the Lakers to 18 free-throw attempts (they average 24 on the season). Anthony Davis was scoreless in seven minutes before leaving for the rest of the game. On paper, this is a game the Warriors should have won.
Instead they received very little offensive contribution from the supporting cast -- Andrew Wiggins had 21 points, but was largely quiet in the second half -- despite the Lakers' lack of rim protection without Davis, and failed to contain Lakers shooters when they went to small-ball lineups for virtually the entire second half. This is a bitter loss for Golden State, which has now dropped 11 of its last 14 games. Dennis Schroder was brought in to lead the offense with Curry on the bench, and he went 3 for 10 from the field in 28 minutes. Jonathan Kuminga had solid counting stats -- 14 points and six rebounds, but was minus-17 in 27 minutes.
This was a microcosm of the entire Warriors season: Curry didn't get any help and Golden State couldn't pull out a close game down the stretch. Grade: C
1Q score: Suns 38, Nuggets 34
Phoenix has shot the lights out to open the game, hitting six of its first seven 3-pointers. But Denver is hanging around despite that effort and should be in position assuming the Suns cool off.
FINAL: Lakers 115, Warriors 113
The Los Angeles Lakers went to San Francisco and came away with an impressive win despite getting only seven minutes from Anthony Davis, who left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Austin Reaves made the game-winning layup with a second left to seal the victory.
LeBron James was absolutely masterful in what seemed like his 100th Christmas Day game, going for 31 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. With Davis out, the rest of the Lakers stepped up offensively, led by 26 points from Reaves and 18 from Rui Hachimura on 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Reaves, who added 10 rebounds and 10 assists, posted the third triple-double of his career.
The Warriors made a valiant comeback toward the end of the game, tying it up on a deep Stephen Curry 3-pointer with six seconds left, but ultimately they fell short. Curry was the main source of offense for Golden State all night, pouring in 38 points on 14-for-24 shooting. He didn't receive much help, however, outside of 21 points from Andrew Wiggins.
The Lakers improve to 17-13 with the win, while the Warriors fall to 15-14 and have now lost 11 of their last 14 games.
Steph being Steph
How long can Steph stay out?
Curry checked out with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, but how long will he stay on the bench? With 25 points, Curry has been basically the only consistent source of offense for Golden State today, and the team has struggled without him on the floor. Jonathan Kuminga, for example, is a minus-23 in 23 minutes off the bench. Staying within striking distance will be imperative in the next few minutes.