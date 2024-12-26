NBA scores, games today: Warriors vs. Lakers live updates, 76ers, Knicks, Wolves open Christmas with wins

Sixers vs. Celtics grades

Sixers: The Sixers' mid-season turnaround continued on Christmas with an upset victory over the defending champion Celtics. They've won eight of their last 11 games to improve to 11-17 on the season, and are now just one game back of the Play-In Tournament spots. This was another glimpse of the team that the Sixers expected to have going into the season.

Tyrese Maxey was incredible, particularly in the fourth quarter, and finished with 33 points and 12 assists. He is the first Sixers to have a 30-point, 10-assist game on Christmas. Joel Embiid had a few injury scares, both before and during the game, but battled through them to put up 27 points and nine rebounds. The Sixers also got an unexpected boost from Caleb Martin, who returned to haunt the Celtics with a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 23 points. Grade: A

Celtics: The Celtics once again looked a bit out of sorts in this one. They've now lost back-to-back games for the first time all season and three of their last four. There shouldn't be any major big-picture concerns in terms of their ability to compete for a title, but they're now four games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jrue Holiday didn't play and Kristaps Porzingis left after halftime, but even so this wasn't quite the defensive effort the Celtics needed. On the other side of the ball, they hit 20 3-pointers and got a huge game from Jayson Tatum, who finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds. Their bench did not show up, however. Payton Pritchard went 0 of 8 from downtown in his worst game of the season, and he and Sam Hauser combined for just four points. Celtics: C