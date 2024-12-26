NBA scores, games today: Warriors vs. Lakers live updates, 76ers, Knicks, Wolves open Christmas with wins

The NBA's 2024 Christmas Day schedule features five star-studded games

Merry Christmas, basketball fans. The NBA is celebrating the holiday with more than 12 nonstop hours of hoops on Wednesday. The schedule features five games and some of the league's brightest stars. It started with a thrilling Knicks win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at Madison Square Garden, a near-comeback by the Mavericks and a close win by the 76ers and will wrap up with MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets facing Kevin Durant and the Suns.

LeBron James, who has scored with most points in NBA history on Christmas Day (476), will be appearing on Dec. 25 for the 19th time in his career when the Lakers square off with the Warriors this evening. LeBron enters that matchup tied with former teammate Dwyane Wade for the most victories by a player on Christmas Day (10).

2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule, scores

  • Knicks 117, Spurs 114 (Grades)
  • Timberwolves 105, Mavericks 99 (Grades)
  • 76ers 118, Celtics 114 (Grades)
  • Warriors vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
  • Suns vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

CBS Sports will have updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the afternoon. Follow the NBA Christmas Day action below.

Lakers on a big run

That's a 16-2 run for the Lakers, who have found a great balance between inside and outside offense. More importantly, they've locked down on defense, with much of their run coinciding with Steph Curry's time on the bench.

Part of the reason the Warriors brought in Dennis Schroder was to make the offense more dynamic without Curry, and so far that hasn't been the case tonight. Schroder has six points on two made 3s, but the Warriors are minus-8 in his minutes.

 
December 26, 2024, 1:43 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:43 pm EST
 
**EYES EMOJI**

December 26, 2024, 1:40 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:40 pm EST
 
LeBron, Steph aggressive early

The two elder statesmen have combined for 15 field goal attempts already -- this after Curry put up just nine shots TOTAL in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers. We've seen them in Christmas Day games for their entire career, but it never gets old watching two of the all-time greats go at it.

 
December 26, 2024, 1:35 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:35 pm EST
 
End of 1st quarter: Warriors 23, Lakers 23

The Warriors came out hot and were passing the ball all over the floor, but the Lakers stormed back to tie it up despite Anthony Davis heading to the locker room midway through the quarter with an apparent ankle injury. LeBron James leads the Lakers with eight points, while Andrew Wiggins came out hot with 10 first-quarter points on 4-for-5 shooting.

Golden State assisted on all 10 field goals, led by Draymond Green's four dimes.

 
December 26, 2024, 1:32 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:32 pm EST
 
Anthony Davis to locker room

Davis looked to have tweaked his ankle early in the game. He was able to pick up a steal afterward, but with Davis there's always a concern of a possible larger injury. He returned to the floor, but only stayed on for one sequence before heading to the locker room.

 
December 26, 2024, 1:24 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:24 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 1:22 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:22 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 1:20 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:20 pm EST
 
Anthony Davis limping

Davis looked to have tweaked something in his lower half before that last timeout. He was able to pick up a steal afterward, but with Davis there's always a concern of a possible larger injury. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

UPDATE: Davis appears to have tweaked his ankle, but did not come out of the game. He still seems to be favoring the ankle as he tries to work through it.

 
December 26, 2024, 1:18 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:18 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 1:15 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:15 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 1:13 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:13 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 1:05 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 8:05 pm EST
 
Sixers vs. Celtics grades

Sixers: The Sixers' mid-season turnaround continued on Christmas with an upset victory over the defending champion Celtics. They've won eight of their last 11 games to improve to 11-17 on the season, and are now just one game back of the Play-In Tournament spots. This was another glimpse of the team that the Sixers expected to have going into the season.

Tyrese Maxey was incredible, particularly in the fourth quarter, and finished with 33 points and 12 assists. He is the first Sixers to have a 30-point, 10-assist game on Christmas. Joel Embiid had a few injury scares, both before and during the game, but battled through them to put up 27 points and nine rebounds. The Sixers also got an unexpected boost from Caleb Martin, who returned to haunt the Celtics with a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 23 points. Grade: A

Celtics: The Celtics once again looked a bit out of sorts in this one. They've now lost back-to-back games for the first time all season and three of their last four. There shouldn't be any major big-picture concerns in terms of their ability to compete for a title, but they're now four games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jrue Holiday didn't play and Kristaps Porzingis left after halftime, but even so this wasn't quite the defensive effort the Celtics needed. On the other side of the ball, they hit 20 3-pointers and got a huge game from Jayson Tatum, who finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds. Their bench did not show up, however. Payton Pritchard went 0 of 8 from downtown in his worst game of the season, and he and Sam Hauser combined for just four points. Celtics: C

Jack Maloney
December 26, 2024, 12:58 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:58 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 12:52 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:52 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 12:45 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:45 pm EST
 
FINAL: Sixers 118 -- Celtics 114

Early in the fourth quarter, it seemed as though the Sixers would cruise to a comfortable win. Instead, the Celtics embarked on a furious comeback to cut the deficit to three in the closing minutes. That would be not be enough, however, as the Sixers held them off down the stretch. 

Tyrese Maxey went off for 33 points and 12 assists, while Joel Embiid added 25 points and Caleb Martin returned to haunt the Celtics with a career-high seven 3-pointers. The Sixers have now won eight of their last 11 games to improve to 11-17 on the season. 

The Celtics were without Jrue Holiday in this game and lost Kristaps Porzingis to an ankle injury, which hurt them on the defensive end. They hit 20 3-pointers on the other end, and got 32 points and 15 rebounds from Jayson Tatum but that was not enough. The Celtics have now lost back-to-back games for the first time all season. 

Jack Maloney
December 26, 2024, 12:34 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:34 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 12:33 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:33 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 12:20 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:20 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 12:19 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:19 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 12:14 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:14 pm EST
 
December 26, 2024, 12:04 AM
Dec. 25, 2024, 7:04 pm EST
 
December 25, 2024, 11:59 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 6:59 pm EST
 
Third quarter: Celtics 82 -- Sixers 82

We're right back where we started as we enter the fourth quarter. The Celtics have trailed by as many as 16, but were much better in the third quarter, as they outscored the Sixers by eight in the frame and briefly took the lead themselves. 

Jayson Tatum has 21 points and 13 rebounds to power the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown has bounced back from a slow start to add 16 points. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are still leading the way for the Sixers with 43 combined points. 

Jack Maloney
December 25, 2024, 11:50 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 6:50 pm EST
 
December 25, 2024, 11:39 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 6:39 pm EST
 
December 25, 2024, 11:36 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 6:36 pm EST
 
Porzingis doubtful to return with ankle soreness

Kristaps Porzingis took an awkward step early in the first quarter, and while he went on to play 13 minutes in the first half, the Celtics started Luke Kornet in his place after the break. Now, the team has indicated that Porzingis is doubtful to return with left ankle soreness. 

This is likely just a precautionary measure considering Porzingis' injury history. 

Jack Maloney
December 25, 2024, 11:26 PM
Dec. 25, 2024, 6:26 pm EST
