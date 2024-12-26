NBA scores, games today: Warriors vs. Lakers live updates, 76ers, Knicks, Wolves open Christmas with wins

Merry Christmas, basketball fans. The NBA is celebrating the holiday with more than 12 nonstop hours of hoops on Wednesday. The schedule features five games and some of the league's brightest stars. It started with a thrilling Knicks win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at Madison Square Garden, a near-comeback by the Mavericks and a close win by the 76ers and will wrap up with MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets facing Kevin Durant and the Suns.
LeBron James, who has scored with most points in NBA history on Christmas Day (476), will be appearing on Dec. 25 for the 19th time in his career when the Lakers square off with the Warriors this evening. LeBron enters that matchup tied with former teammate Dwyane Wade for the most victories by a player on Christmas Day (10).
2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule, scores
- Knicks 117, Spurs 114 (Grades)
- Timberwolves 105, Mavericks 99 (Grades)
- 76ers 118, Celtics 114 (Grades)
- Warriors vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
- Suns vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo
CBS Sports will have updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout the afternoon. Follow the NBA Christmas Day action below.