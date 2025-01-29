Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Dallas 25-22, New Orleans 12-35

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.06

What to Know

The Pelicans will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will challenge the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The experts predicted the Pelicans would be headed in after a victory, but the Raptors made sure that didn't happen. The Pelicans fell 113-104 to the Raptors on Monday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zion Williamson, who went 13 for 18 en route to 31 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

The Pelicans struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are 1-5 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks posted their biggest win since December 23, 2024 on Monday. Everything went their way against the Wizards as the Mavericks made off with a 130-108 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-43.

The Mavericks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Daniel Gafford out in front who went 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and five blocks.

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 12-35. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 25-22.

While only the Pelicans took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet New Orleans against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

The Pelicans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks when the teams last played two weeks ago, sneaking past 119-116. Will the Pelicans repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.