3rd Quarter Report
Only one more quarter stands between the Pelicans and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 96-80.
If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-32 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 10-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Utah 10-29, New Orleans 10-32
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Gulf Coast Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.00
What to Know
The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while the Jazz will be stumbling in from a defeat.
If the Pelicans beat the Jazz with 119 points on Friday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. The Pelicans had just enough and edged the Mavericks out 119-116. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win New Orleans has posted against Dallas since October 25, 2022.
The Pelicans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Dejounte Murray, who scored 30 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds, and Trey Murphy III, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Murphy III a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).
The Pelicans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only pulled down eight.
Meanwhile, the Jazz were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 117-112 to the Hornets. The loss hurts even more since Utah was up 76-63 with 7:41 left in the third.
New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-32 record this season. As for Utah, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-29 record this season.
Everything went the Pelicans' way against the Jazz when the teams last played back in January of 2024, as the Pelicans made off with a 153-124 victory. Do the Pelicans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jazz turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is 230.5 points.
Series History
Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 23, 2024 - New Orleans 153 vs. Utah 124
- Dec 28, 2023 - New Orleans 112 vs. Utah 105
- Nov 27, 2023 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 25, 2023 - Utah 105 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 15, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 129
- Dec 13, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Oct 23, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. New Orleans 121
- Mar 04, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Utah 90
- Jan 03, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 27, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 105