Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Utah 10-30, New Orleans 11-32
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Gulf Coast Sports
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.00
What to Know
The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Monday to welcome the Utah Jazz, where tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against the Jazz by a score of 136-123 on Friday. The team's explosion on offense also rewarded New Orleans with their most commanding win of the season.
The Pelicans' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Zion Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Williamson a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). Another player making a difference was CJ McCollum, who scored 26 points plus five rebounds.
The Pelicans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matchups.
New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-32 record this season. As for Utah, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-30.
Odds
New Orleans is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 232.5 points.
Series History
Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 17, 2025 - New Orleans 136 vs. Utah 123
- Jan 23, 2024 - New Orleans 153 vs. Utah 124
- Dec 28, 2023 - New Orleans 112 vs. Utah 105
- Nov 27, 2023 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 25, 2023 - Utah 105 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 15, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 129
- Dec 13, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Oct 23, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. New Orleans 121
- Mar 04, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Utah 90
- Jan 03, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. New Orleans 104