Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Detroit 20-19, New York 26-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $78.95

What to Know

The Knicks are 9-1 against the Pistons since March of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Having just played yesterday, the New York Knicks will get right back to it and host the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are headed into the game after thoroughly thrashing the Bucks: they outscored them in every quarter. The Knicks put the hurt on the Bucks with a sharp 140-106 victory on Sunday. The contest marked New York's most dominant win of the season so far.

The Knicks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jalen Brunson, who went 16 for 26 en route to 44 points plus six assists and five rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 18 rebounds. Towns has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last eight times he's played.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only posted 22.

Meanwhile, the Pistons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Raptors on Saturday, taking the game 123-114.

The Pistons relied on the efforts of Tim Hardaway Jr., who went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus two steals, and Cade Cunningham, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, ten rebounds, and 17 assists. The dominant performance also gave Hardaway Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (69.2%).

New York's win bumped their record up to 26-14. As for Detroit, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 20-19 record this season.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging 15.1. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks came up short against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 120-111. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Cunningham, who shot 5-for-8 from long range and dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten rebounds, and 15 assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Knicks be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

New York is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224 points.

Series History

New York has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.