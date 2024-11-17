Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Dallas 6-7, Oklahoma City 11-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.34

What to Know

The Thunder and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2023, but not for long. The Oklahoma City Thunder will stay at home for another game and welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycom Center. The Thunder's defense has only allowed 102.2 points per game this season, so the Mavericks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 227.5, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past the Suns with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 99-83. The 99-point effort marked Oklahoma City's lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks came into Saturday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down the Spurs 110-93 on Saturday. Dallas pushed the score to 93-69 by the end of the third, a deficit San Antonio cut but never quite recovered from.

The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Daniel Gafford, who went 9 for 10 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks, and Kyrie Irving, who went 9 for 15 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and six assists.

Oklahoma City pushed their record up to 11-2 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Dallas, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder and the Mavericks were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in May, but the Thunder came up empty-handed after a 117-116 loss. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.